Sign up today for Grundy County Health Department’s Anybody 5k Run Walk Stroll and reserve your free banana. This event is open to everyone.

The night run and 5k will start at 9 p.m. Friday, August 18. Registration is $40 per participant. The 5k only will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, August 19. Registration is $30 per participant.

Register for this event today at runsignup.com/race/il/morris/anybody5k.