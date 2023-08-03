Grundy Economic Development Council celebrates 30 years

Local business and city officials gathered with the Grundy Economic Development Council Wednesday evening to celebrate 30 years of fostering partnerships between business, labor, community and education.

President and CEO Nancy Norton said she marvels at the level of commitment and foresight that both the public and private sector leadership had in 1993 when the Grundy Economic Development Council formed. Councils like the GEDC are typically more common in larger municipalities but for a county Grundy County’s size to form one, Norton said, was forward-thinking and a leap of faith.

Grundy Economic Development Council President Nancy Norton addresses the crowd Wednesday evening. (Michael Urbanec)

“Fast forwarding 30 years, and I think we’ve all witnessed the billions of dollars of investments in our local economy and the thousands of jobs that have been created,” Norton said. “In just the last five years, the GEDC’s office prospect activity has increased 71%.”

Norton said Grundy County has grown because of the professional and financial support, along with the volunteer hours of the Grundy County business community.

She also thanked the many public officials representing their cities for their support and making a public-private partnership possible.