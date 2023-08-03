Forest Preserve programs feature French fiddling and a Goosechasers get together

Forest Preserve District of Will County programs in late August feature stories and songs about the Illinois French, a special get-together for participants in the Take It Outside Challenge and a dip below the surface of water.

Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup: French Creoles of the Illinois Country – Fiddle Jigs, Creole Folktales and Haunting Ballads: 5-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Dennis Stroughmatt will take audiences on a journey of discovery to hear the history of the Illinois French, who arrived in southern Illinois in the late 1600s. Through story and song, including a performance of local French “fiddling” on violin and sing-alongs, audiences will have fun learning how the Illinois French serve as a time capsule for their cousins in Canada and Louisiana. Dress for the weather and bring camp chairs or blankets. Light snacks will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. You can also BYOB; beer and wine only. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be moved inside the museum. Free, all ages. Register by Aug. 16.

Take It Outside Meet and Greet: noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena. Take It Outside Challenge participants are invited to meet their fellow “Goosechasers” at this casual afternoon get-together. Meet the people you’ve been bumping into all year while completing missions and enjoy some snacks and games under the Hickory Hollow Shelter. Pack a lunch to enjoy and the Forest Preserve will serve some light refreshments. Play lawn games, enter a raffle and answer some trivia questions regarding missions. Free, all ages. Register by Aug. 13.

BYOB Bingo: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access. Socialize while playing bingo outdoors in a beautiful preserve setting. Bring your own beer or wine for a little extra fun as you compete for prizes. Feel free to also bring dinner or snacks to enjoy while you play. Free, ages 21 or older.

Rivers of Color – Sunset Hike and Campfire: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove, Channahon. Enjoy a fun excursion through the woods as the sun is setting. After sunset, enjoy s’mores by the campfire. Free, all ages. Register by Aug. 24.

Underneath III – The Water: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, McKinley Woods – Kerry Sheridan Grove, Channahon. Discover the hidden life we usually ignore in this four-part summer series. Dip below the water to meet tiny aquatic insects, fish and possibly even frogs. Wear closed-toe shoes. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by Aug. 24. For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.