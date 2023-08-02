Police, firefighters and residents fill Goold Park for the National Night Out

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Two-year-old Charlie Simons navigates the obstacle course at the Morris National Night Out event in Goold Park. (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris Police and Fire Departments gathered with residents in Goold Park Tuesday night for the National Night Out, where kids got to participate in activities like obstacle courses, a dunk tank, face-painting and more.

One such obstacle course was put together by the Morris Fire Department, which showed kids what to do if they woke up to find their home on fire.

Kids start out lying in bed on a red mat, and from there learn to stop, drop and roll before climbing through a window, making the phone call to 911, before activating the fire alarm.

They also played Gaga Ball, a sport popular at YMCAs across the country that plays similarly to dodgeball. Instead of throwing the ball at each other, kids keep it on the ground and smack it toward each other with their hands, aiming to hit each other in the legs. If a kid gets hit, they’re out.

National Night Out began in August 1984 with 2.5 million participants in 23 states, and is typically celebrated the first Tuesday in August in much of the U.S. Texas celebrates National Night Out on the first Tuesday in October.