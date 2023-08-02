New dog and cat grooming business opens in Minooka

A new full-service dog and cat grooming shop is open in downtown Minooka and ready to take care of your furry friend.

Dog Gone Grooming is open at 113 W. Mondamin St. in Minooka Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dog Gone is owned by Kelly McGovern and has seven employees.

“I have been grooming for 25 years and have worked in a few shops. I decided I wanted my own and opened my store, and it has been the best decision! We do full-service grooming that is all-inclusive in the pricing,” McGovern said.

In addition to dog and cat grooming, Dog Gone also will do creative grooming for your pet.

“I absolutely love my job and every pet that comes through our doors. We make it feel very homey for you and your fur baby,” McGovern said.

The Grundy County Chamber and Village of Minooka celebrated the new business with a ribbon-cutting July 13.

“Kelly and her team treat your pet as their own,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said. “Not only will your pet leave looking great, but they will also leave even more loved than when they came.”

For more information on Dog Gone Grooming visit doggonegroomingllc.myonlineappointment.com or call 630-362-6677.

For more information on the Grundy County Chamber or on having a ribbon cutting for your business, visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.