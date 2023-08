Minooka Community High School is hosting a Community Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 12. at the Minooka Community High School South Campus, 26655 W. Eames St. in Channahon.

Vendors and resources include the Three Rivers Library, Bronkberry Farms, Little Learner’s Children Academy, Twin Dental, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will County, Easter Seals, Keigher Academy of Irish Dance and more.