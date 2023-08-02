Improv an Omelet with the Morris Library

Improv extends further than just comedy, and Morris Area Public Library Director Resa Mai is giving lessons at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 via the library’s Facebook page.

Mai will be giving a lesson on cooking an omelet inside a plastic bag as part of the library’s 2023 culture week event, which it celebrates every year in the first week of August.

This year’s cultural event caps off with Green Room Improv, a family-friendly improv group from Elgin, IL, performing a show 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 in Goold Park at 308 Northern Ave. in Morris.

These events run Monday, Aug. 7 and throughout the rest of the week.