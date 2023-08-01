Sen. Rezin celebrates signing of Gold Star Families’ Honor and Remember Flag Legislation

Legislation recognizing the Honor and Remember Flag, a flag that honors Gold Star Families filed by state Sen. Sue Rezin was signed into law on Monday.

Senate Bill 1072 designates the Honor and Remember Flag as the official state symbol of concern for and commitment to honoring and remembering the lives of all members of the U.S. armed forces who lost their lives while serving or as a result of service.

“The Honor and Remember Flag has become a powerful and moving symbol for the loved ones of servicemen and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation and its freedoms,” Rezin said. “While we may never be able to truly thank these American heroes enough or fill the hole left by their loss, officially recognizing this flag and what it means is just one small gesture we can make to ensure that we remember and honor the sacrifice they made in order to preserve our way of life.”

The bill received unanimous support in both the state House and Senate, and is officially recognized in more than 20 states.