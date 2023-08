The oppressive heat last week led to the City of Morris and the Morris Area Public Library cancelling a showing of “The Rookie” last Friday at Goold Park, but a break in the heat has allowed the show to be rescheduled for 8 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 4.

Laki Hawaiian Ice and Sweet Tooth will have treats available to buy.

There are two more movies scheduled for the Summer Movies in the Park series: “The Goonies” will be showing on Friday, Aug. 25 and “Encanto” will be shown on Friday, Sept. 22.