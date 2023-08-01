Local students named to Bradley University Spring 2023 Dean’s List

Eighteen area students were named to Bradley University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale. The following students made the list:

Carmella Barkley of Diamond, Cassie Kalil of Dwight, Wesley Diaz of Morris, Nina Donahue of Morris, Maxwell Duffy of Morris, Justin Eggleston of Morris, Jada Less of Morris, Nathan Lobb of Morris, Kristen Serena of Morris, Ean Silva of Morris, Terri Silva of Morris, Tanner Sula of Morris, Shiannah Swezy of Morris, Olivia Wills of Morris, Kaitlyn Ehrler of Seneca, Bailey Johnson of Seneca, Rain O’Sullivan of Serena