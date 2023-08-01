Kids show off their efforts, talents at Grundy County 4-H Fair

The Grundy County 4-H fair had a project for just about everything over the weekend, stretching from electronics to the sciences, to art to animal showing.

This capped off on Monday with the final project and animal judging, where the kids did the teaching in showing off their passion-projects.

Sarah Rossi shows off her presentation titled "The Moss in my Backyard." (Michael Urbanec)

Sarah Rossi, for example, created a presentation called “The Mosses of My Backyard,” where she conducted an investigation into what types of moss she could find and what uses it held.

“Two years ago, I went out in my backyard and found a moss called Fissidens taxifolius, or common pocket moss,” Rossi said. “I saw it growing and wondered what it was, then I started my research and everything spiraled from there.”

Rossi said she hopes that bryology, which is the study of mosses and liveworts, can be come a career for her in the future. As she learns more about mosses, she learns she has to dig further.

“There are so many different types,” Rossi said. “There’s probably over 1,000 species in Illinois, alone.”

Moss may seem insignificant, but they actually play an important role in the environment: Rossi said it’s good for holding soil together and limiting erosion, and dead moss is a good indicator of pollution in the air.

Hannah Greene’s project regarded a completely different sort of passion, leaning toward the artistic side. She took a still-life picture of a poem she wrote herself with a calligraphy pen, and staged it with a hydrangea.

Hannah Greene shows off her still-life picture. (Michael Urbanec)

She’s been interested in photography ever since she can remember, but this is the first time she’s done still-life photography.

“I was nervous at first because I’d never done it before,” Greene said. “But the arrangement came together pretty easily, and it ended up looking very nice.”

Greene has entered her photography into the contest before but she’s leaned toward nature photography.

“I usually like taking pictures of the tiny parts of nature,” Greene said. “That’s what I really like, not the big picture or the landscape, but the smaller parts.”

The hydrangea in her photo is a nod to that.

Ten-year-old Parker Malone, fresh off having his electricity project judged, showed how he used circuitry to light a small bulb.

“I used a AA battery to get the charge and then I connected one wire to the positive side, red-on-red and black-on-black, and then put the switch down to the connector and connected negative to positive,” Malone said.

Malone said he grew interested in electricity after getting an electricity set for Christmas last year, and he’s grown interested in coding based off of things he’s learned in school.

“I only know a tiny bit about coding still, all the ones-and-zeroes of it, but we got into it at school when we did a Mystery Science project,” Malone said. “We made a flashlight, and it was really cool.”

The Grundy County 4-H Fair featured more projects ranging from cattle-showing and sheep-showing, to flower arranging, to esports and more. It is operated as part of the University of Illinois’ Grundy County Extension.