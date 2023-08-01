August 01, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Grundy County Sheriff’s Office sells most pork chops, takes home 4-H trophy

By Shaw Local News Network
The trophy, created by Ray Grossi.

The trophy, created by Ray Grossi. (Photo provided by Grundy County Sheriff's Office)

The friendly competition between the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and the Morris Police Department ended Saturday, with the sheriff’s office selling the most pork chops.

The two departments competed to see who could sell the most pork chops in an effort to raise money for the Grundy County 4-H association, with the winner taking home a giant pig trophy that’s been decorated in everything from the 4-H clover, to flames to flowers.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Monday that it will remain on Sheriff Ken Briley’s desk until they can build a proper trophy case.

The pig joins the Rhythm & BBQ Festival competition trophy as yet another unhoused-trophy sitting on a desk at the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Luckily, it should have a trophy case soon.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois