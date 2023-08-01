5 things to do around Grundy County: Back to School night at the races,

5 Things To Do

1. Welch Memorial and Candyman Special, Back to School Night at the Grundy County Speedway: Qualifiers start at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 8890 N. Route 47, Morris.

Spend a night at the races and bring the kids as the Grundy County Speedway celebrates Back to School Night. Cheryl Hryn Racing is the sponsor, providing free backpacks filled with school supplies on a first come, first serve basis.

2. Ottawa Friendship Days: Varying times throughout the day, Wednesday, Aug. 2, through Sunday, Aug. 6. in Downtown Ottawa.

Friendship Days returns to Ottawa, kicking off with Welcome Burger in Washington Square park before kicking off Thursday with sidewalk sales, a kids’ fishing rodeo on the Illinois and Fox Rivers, and a weekend of family-friendly events.

An estimated 4,000 people attended Thursday's live performances at Streator's Fourth of July celebration at Northpoint Plaza. (Photo provided by Keith Risley)

3. Streator Fest: Thursday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 6, 301 Danny Drive, Northpoint Plaza in Streator.

Streator might be a bit of a drive but it’s full of musical acts, food trucks and one of the biggest carnivals in the region this upcoming weekend, which includes fireworks at dusk on Saturday night. Make the drive to see bands like Warrant and country artists like Tracy Lawrence.

4. Live music at Clayton’s Rail: 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 721 Liberty St. in Morris.

The Clients kick off an evening of live music at 4 p.m. followed by a performance from Dave Elger starting at 8 p.m., all at Clayton’s Rail in downtown Morris.

5. Live music at the Carson Taphouse: 8 p.m. Saturday, 823 Liberty St. in Morris.

Abbynormal takes the stage at 8 p.m. and rocks all night to round out what should be an extremely musical weekend for the Illinois Valley.