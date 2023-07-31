Student supplies list for Junior High students in Minooka

Here is the school-provided supply list for Junior High students at Minooka CCSD 201:
6th Grade
1 composition notebook
7 two pocket folders
2 glue sticks
2 rolls of clear tape
1 box assorted colored pencils
1 5-Subject Notebook
1 1-inch 3-ring binder
2 packs of wide-ruled loose-leaf notebook paper
2 packs of 5 tab dividers for 3 ring binder
3 highlighters--different colors
2 red pens
3 boxes of tissue
3 tubs of disinfecting wipes
1 pencil pouch
2 packs of 10-12 count #2 pencils
1 roll of paper towels
1 calculator - TI-30XIIS
1 pair of ear buds to be kept at school with 3.5mm TRRS connector--NOT WIRELESS
1 pair of gym shoes to be kept at school
1 backpack (no wheels)
1 1″ three ring binder - band students only
1 box of 8 classic color markers
6 100 sheet sets of 3x3 sticky notes (any color)
1 box of 48 or more sealable bags - gallon size (A-M last name)
1 box of 48 or more sealable bags - sandwich size (N-Z last name)
7th and 8th Grade
12 pencils- #2-regular size with erasers or as needed
1 eraser or as needed
1 box of colored pencils (set of 12)
6 black or blue, and red medium point pens or as needed
1 pack highlighting markers
4 glue sticks (2 for math, 2 for general use)
6 one subject wide-ruled notebooks with perforation (various colors)
2 marble cover composition books (100 pages each)
7 two-pocket folders - various colors or 1 accordion binder
1 roll paper towels
3 boxes of tissue
1 canister antibacterial wipes
2 5″ x 7″ index cards - (Social Studies & Communications)
1 3″ x 3″ sticky notes
1 pair of headphone/ear buds (to be kept at school) no wireless or bluetooth
1 pencil pouch (optional)
1 binder w/ dividers (Social Studies) 7th Grade SS
1 scotch tape
2 dry-erase markers (replenish as needed)
Physical Education
School-issued PE uniforms are no longer mandated.
Athletic shoes
Appropriate Athletic Apparel of your choice
Antiperspirant/deodorant (roll-on, stick, or gel)
Mathematics
1 pad graph paper (1/4″ ruled) - all 8th grade math and 7th grade algebra
1 Texas Instruments TI30XIIS calculator - ALL 7TH & 8TH MATH CLASSES
Spanish
1 3 ring binder
Optional
1 Clear or Mesh See-through Backpack for usage throughout the school day
1 Clear or Transparent Water Bottle for usage throughout the school day