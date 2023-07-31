Student supplies list for Junior High students in Minooka

Here is the school-provided supply list for Junior High students at Minooka CCSD 201:

6th Grade

1 composition notebook

7 two pocket folders

2 glue sticks

2 rolls of clear tape

1 box assorted colored pencils

1 5-Subject Notebook

1 1-inch 3-ring binder

2 packs of wide-ruled loose-leaf notebook paper

2 packs of 5 tab dividers for 3 ring binder

3 highlighters--different colors

2 red pens

3 boxes of tissue

3 tubs of disinfecting wipes

1 pencil pouch

2 packs of 10-12 count #2 pencils

1 roll of paper towels

1 calculator - TI-30XIIS

1 pair of ear buds to be kept at school with 3.5mm TRRS connector--NOT WIRELESS

1 pair of gym shoes to be kept at school

1 backpack (no wheels)

1 1″ three ring binder - band students only

1 box of 8 classic color markers

6 100 sheet sets of 3x3 sticky notes (any color)

1 box of 48 or more sealable bags - gallon size (A-M last name)

1 box of 48 or more sealable bags - sandwich size (N-Z last name)

7th and 8th Grade

12 pencils- #2-regular size with erasers or as needed

1 eraser or as needed

1 box of colored pencils (set of 12)

6 black or blue, and red medium point pens or as needed

1 pack highlighting markers

4 glue sticks (2 for math, 2 for general use)

6 one subject wide-ruled notebooks with perforation (various colors)

2 marble cover composition books (100 pages each)

7 two-pocket folders - various colors or 1 accordion binder

1 roll paper towels

3 boxes of tissue

1 canister antibacterial wipes

2 5″ x 7″ index cards - (Social Studies & Communications)

1 3″ x 3″ sticky notes

1 pair of headphone/ear buds (to be kept at school) no wireless or bluetooth

1 pencil pouch (optional)

1 binder w/ dividers (Social Studies) 7th Grade SS

1 scotch tape

2 dry-erase markers (replenish as needed)

Physical Education

School-issued PE uniforms are no longer mandated.

Athletic shoes

Appropriate Athletic Apparel of your choice

Antiperspirant/deodorant (roll-on, stick, or gel)

Mathematics

1 pad graph paper (1/4″ ruled) - all 8th grade math and 7th grade algebra

1 Texas Instruments TI30XIIS calculator - ALL 7TH & 8TH MATH CLASSES

Spanish

1 3 ring binder

Optional

1 Clear or Mesh See-through Backpack for usage throughout the school day

1 Clear or Transparent Water Bottle for usage throughout the school day