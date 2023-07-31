July 31, 2023
Shaw Local
Student supplies list for Junior High students in Minooka

By Shaw Local News Network
The logo for Minooka CCSSD 201. (Photo provided by Minooka CCSD 201)

Here is the school-provided supply list for Junior High students at Minooka CCSD 201:

6th Grade

1 composition notebook

7 two pocket folders

2 glue sticks

2 rolls of clear tape

1 box assorted colored pencils

1 5-Subject Notebook

1 1-inch 3-ring binder

2 packs of wide-ruled loose-leaf notebook paper

2 packs of 5 tab dividers for 3 ring binder

3 highlighters--different colors

2 red pens

3 boxes of tissue

3 tubs of disinfecting wipes

1 pencil pouch

2 packs of 10-12 count #2 pencils

1 roll of paper towels

1 calculator - TI-30XIIS

1 pair of ear buds to be kept at school with 3.5mm TRRS connector--NOT WIRELESS

1 pair of gym shoes to be kept at school

1 backpack (no wheels)

1 1″ three ring binder - band students only

1 box of 8 classic color markers

6 100 sheet sets of 3x3 sticky notes (any color)

1 box of 48 or more sealable bags - gallon size (A-M last name)

1 box of 48 or more sealable bags - sandwich size (N-Z last name)

7th and 8th Grade

12 pencils- #2-regular size with erasers or as needed

1 eraser or as needed

1 box of colored pencils (set of 12)

6 black or blue, and red medium point pens or as needed

1 pack highlighting markers

4 glue sticks (2 for math, 2 for general use)

6 one subject wide-ruled notebooks with perforation (various colors)

2 marble cover composition books (100 pages each)

7 two-pocket folders - various colors or 1 accordion binder

1 roll paper towels

3 boxes of tissue

1 canister antibacterial wipes

2 5″ x 7″ index cards - (Social Studies & Communications)

1 3″ x 3″ sticky notes

1 pair of headphone/ear buds (to be kept at school) no wireless or bluetooth

1 pencil pouch (optional)

1 binder w/ dividers (Social Studies) 7th Grade SS

1 scotch tape

2 dry-erase markers (replenish as needed)

Physical Education

School-issued PE uniforms are no longer mandated.

Athletic shoes

Appropriate Athletic Apparel of your choice

Antiperspirant/deodorant (roll-on, stick, or gel)

Mathematics

1 pad graph paper (1/4″ ruled) - all 8th grade math and 7th grade algebra

1 Texas Instruments TI30XIIS calculator - ALL 7TH & 8TH MATH CLASSES

Spanish

1 3 ring binder

Optional

1 Clear or Mesh See-through Backpack for usage throughout the school day

1 Clear or Transparent Water Bottle for usage throughout the school day

