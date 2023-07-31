July 31, 2023
Student supplies list for Minooka Elementary students, Kindergarten through 2nd grade

The logo for Minooka CCSSD 201. (Photo provided by Minooka CCSD 201)

Here is the school-provided supply list for elementary students at Minooka CCSD 201:

Kindergarten

1 12 pack Ticonderoga Laddie or My First Ticonderoga pencils

(available at Walmart, Target, and Staples)

8 THIN black low-odor dry-erase markers (Expo preferred)

4 jumbo glue sticks (40 g sticks)

2 containers of antibacterial hand wipes

2 boxes of tissues

1 box of quart size sealable bags (girls only)

1 box of gallon size sealable bags (boys only)

1 pencil bag or pouch (Large Basic 3 Ring Binder type)

5 laminated, 3-prong bottom pocket folders - various colors

2 large erasers

4 large size crayon (not jumbo), 16-pack box (Crayola preferred)

1 blunt-tip 5″ kid scissors

2 thin yellow highlighters

1 backpack - must be able to fit a folder within the backpack - no wheels

4 Play-Doh - 4oz each (math)

1 12 count box of colored pencils (Crayola preferred)

1 coloring book (indoor recess)

1 pair of headphones (no earbuds or wireless)

1 Velcro PE shoes - to be left at school

1st Grade

24 #2 sharpened pencils - regular size with erasers

2 large erasers or eraser sticks

6 large glue sticks - .77 oz.

1 three ring binders - 1″ - no Trapper Keepers (any color)

6 two-pocket plastic folders (green, purple, yellow, blue, orange, red)

1 box of 10 classic colors broad line markers

12 dry-erase markers (black)

1 pair of kid friendly scissors

4 boxes of Crayola crayons - box of 24

1 set of 8 washable watercolors

1 plastic school box with snap lid (approx. 8″ x 5″ x 2″)

2 yellow highlighters (chisel tip)

1 pair of headphones (no earbuds or wireless)

3 large boxes of tissue

1 coloring book (for rainy days)

1 small tote bag or backpack (no wheels)

1 container of antibacterial hand wipes

1 sealable bags - sandwich size - 100 count (girls only)

1 sealable bags - gallon size - 40 count (girls only)(boys only)

1 3x3 Post-It Notes (Light Colored)

1 red pen

1 Velcro PE shoes - to be left at school

1 dry-erase marker eraser

2nd Grade

24 #2 pencils (sharpened)

1 box of 8 thick point markers

1 pair of scissors

5 two-pocket plastic folders (various colors)

2 box of 24 crayons

1 supply box with snap lid

2 large glue sticks

2 erasers

2 spiral notebooks - 70 sheets, wide-ruled (any color)

4 Fine point dry-erase markers

8 dry-erase markers

1 USB mouse *optional

1 pair of headphones (no earbuds or wireless)

4 large boxes of tissue

1 large container antibacterial surface wipes

1 box sealable sandwich size bags (boys only)

1 box sealable gallon size bags (girls only)

1 backpack (no wheels)

1 highlighter marker

2 pack of light colored 3x3 sticky notes

1 bottle of hand sanitizer

1 1 in 3-ring heavy-duty binder with pockets

1 PE shoes - to be left at school

