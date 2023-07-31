National Weather Service says Friday night storm produced 6 tornadoes

The National Weather Service finalized its storm report from Friday night on Monday, coming to the conclusion that the storm produced six tornadoes that moved through Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties.

Two rounds of severe storms brought damaging winds and hail to Northern Illinois on Friday into Monday, with the first round producing localized reports of damaging winds, especially in locations like Minooka where a church had its roof blown off.

The second round produced damaging hail, widespread damaging winds and a total of six tornadoes. This storm occurred after an oppressively hot and humid day across the region, with heat indices peaking near 110 degrees in some locations.