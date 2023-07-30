Supply list for Coal City School students in junior high

Here are the required materials for Coal City School students in junior high:
6th Grade
• Earbuds/headphones (to stay at school-Chromebook compatible)
• 12 mechanical pencils (replenish throughthe year)
• Pencil pouch
• 1 Small set of colored pencils
• 4 Expo Whiteboard Markers (Math)
• 5 highlighters
• 4 red pens
• Organizer with 5 folders
• 1 large spiral notebook (Math)
7th Grade
• Loose-leaf notebook paper
• Composition book for ELA
• 12 mechanical pencils with erasers
• 3 pens of blue or black ink (NO GEL PENS)
• Eraser (no White Out or correction fluid)
• Trapper Keeper with a folder for each subject
• Colored pencils (for use in core classes)
• 2 Highlighters
• Calculator
• 1 pkg. 3x5 lined index cards
• 1 Glue stick
• 1 bottles Elmer’s Glue
• Ear buds/head phones (to stay at school-Chromebook compatible)
• 3 or 5 subject notebook
Spanish
• #2 pencils
• 1 notebook
• 1 folder
• headphones
Health
• 1 folder
• Pencils
Physical Education
• Gym Shoes (No Dudes, Crocks, Boots or Sandals)
• Gray shirt
• Green shorts
• socks
PE uniforms can be purchased through the
school.
8th Grade
• 1 Spiral Notebook
• 8 Folders
• Loose-leaf notebook paper
• 24 pencils (replenish throughout the year)
• Cap erasers (replenish throughout the year)
• 1 Red Pen, 1 Blue Pen, 2 Green Pens
• Scientific calculator
• 2 Expo markers (replenish throughout the year)
• Variety pack of highlighters
• 1 pack of 3x5 index cards
• 2 Glue stick (replenish throughout the year)
• Colored pencils (core classes)
• Headphones (to stay at school-Chromebook compatible)
• Ruler
• Scissors
Band
• 5 mechanical pencils
• Black 1″ 3 ring binder with clear viewing cover
Method book – Method book – 6th: Habits of a Successful Beginner Band Musician for your instrument; 7th /8th grade: Habits of a Successful Middle School Musician for your instrument.
• Instrument in good playing condition
• Instrument supplies: valve oil, reeds, slide grease, drumsticks, etc.
• Black dress pants/skirt/jeans, black dress shoes
• Korg TM60 Tuner Metronome (optional, but highly recommended)
• Stand for at-home practice
• See https://coalcityismsbands.weebly.com/purchasing-supplies1.html for more detailed lists
Choir
• Pencils
• 1″ 3 ring binder with clear view cover