July 30, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Supply list for Coal City School students in junior high

By Shaw Local News Network
Coal City Middle School.

Coal City Middle School. (Photo provided by Coal City Middle School)

Here are the required materials for Coal City School students in junior high:

6th Grade

• Earbuds/headphones (to stay at school-Chromebook compatible)

• 12 mechanical pencils (replenish throughthe year)

• Pencil pouch

• 1 Small set of colored pencils

• 4 Expo Whiteboard Markers (Math)

• 5 highlighters

• 4 red pens

• Organizer with 5 folders

• 1 large spiral notebook (Math)

7th Grade

• Loose-leaf notebook paper

• Composition book for ELA

• 12 mechanical pencils with erasers

• 3 pens of blue or black ink (NO GEL PENS)

• Eraser (no White Out or correction fluid)

• Trapper Keeper with a folder for each subject

• Colored pencils (for use in core classes)

• 2 Highlighters

• Calculator

• 1 pkg. 3x5 lined index cards

• 1 Glue stick

• 1 bottles Elmer’s Glue

• Ear buds/head phones (to stay at school-Chromebook compatible)

• 3 or 5 subject notebook

Spanish

• #2 pencils

• 1 notebook

• 1 folder

• headphones

Health

• 1 folder

• Pencils

Physical Education

• Gym Shoes (No Dudes, Crocks, Boots or Sandals)

• Gray shirt

• Green shorts

• socks

PE uniforms can be purchased through the

school.

8th Grade

• 1 Spiral Notebook

• 8 Folders

• Loose-leaf notebook paper

• 24 pencils (replenish throughout the year)

• Cap erasers (replenish throughout the year)

• 1 Red Pen, 1 Blue Pen, 2 Green Pens

• Scientific calculator

• 2 Expo markers (replenish throughout the year)

• Variety pack of highlighters

• 1 pack of 3x5 index cards

• 2 Glue stick (replenish throughout the year)

• Colored pencils (core classes)

• Headphones (to stay at school-Chromebook compatible)

• Ruler

• Scissors

Band

• 5 mechanical pencils

• Black 1″ 3 ring binder with clear viewing cover

Method book – Method book – 6th: Habits of a Successful Beginner Band Musician for your instrument; 7th /8th grade: Habits of a Successful Middle School Musician for your instrument.

• Instrument in good playing condition

• Instrument supplies: valve oil, reeds, slide grease, drumsticks, etc.

• Black dress pants/skirt/jeans, black dress shoes

• Korg TM60 Tuner Metronome (optional, but highly recommended)

• Stand for at-home practice

• See https://coalcityismsbands.weebly.com/purchasing-supplies1.html for more detailed lists

Choir

• Pencils

• 1″ 3 ring binder with clear view cover

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois