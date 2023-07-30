Supply list for Coal City School students in junior high

Here are the required materials for Coal City School students in junior high:

6th Grade

• Earbuds/headphones (to stay at school-Chromebook compatible)

• 12 mechanical pencils (replenish throughthe year)

• Pencil pouch

• 1 Small set of colored pencils

• 4 Expo Whiteboard Markers (Math)

• 5 highlighters

• 4 red pens

• Organizer with 5 folders

• 1 large spiral notebook (Math)

7th Grade

• Loose-leaf notebook paper

• Composition book for ELA

• 12 mechanical pencils with erasers

• 3 pens of blue or black ink (NO GEL PENS)

• Eraser (no White Out or correction fluid)

• Trapper Keeper with a folder for each subject

• Colored pencils (for use in core classes)

• 2 Highlighters

• Calculator

• 1 pkg. 3x5 lined index cards

• 1 Glue stick

• 1 bottles Elmer’s Glue

• Ear buds/head phones (to stay at school-Chromebook compatible)

• 3 or 5 subject notebook

Spanish

• #2 pencils

• 1 notebook

• 1 folder

• headphones

Health

• 1 folder

• Pencils

Physical Education

• Gym Shoes (No Dudes, Crocks, Boots or Sandals)

• Gray shirt

• Green shorts

• socks

PE uniforms can be purchased through the

school.

8th Grade

• 1 Spiral Notebook

• 8 Folders

• Loose-leaf notebook paper

• 24 pencils (replenish throughout the year)

• Cap erasers (replenish throughout the year)

• 1 Red Pen, 1 Blue Pen, 2 Green Pens

• Scientific calculator

• 2 Expo markers (replenish throughout the year)

• Variety pack of highlighters

• 1 pack of 3x5 index cards

• 2 Glue stick (replenish throughout the year)

• Colored pencils (core classes)

• Headphones (to stay at school-Chromebook compatible)

• Ruler

• Scissors

Band

• 5 mechanical pencils

• Black 1″ 3 ring binder with clear viewing cover

Method book – Method book – 6th: Habits of a Successful Beginner Band Musician for your instrument; 7th /8th grade: Habits of a Successful Middle School Musician for your instrument.

• Instrument in good playing condition

• Instrument supplies: valve oil, reeds, slide grease, drumsticks, etc.

• Black dress pants/skirt/jeans, black dress shoes

• Korg TM60 Tuner Metronome (optional, but highly recommended)

• Stand for at-home practice

• See https://coalcityismsbands.weebly.com/purchasing-supplies1.html for more detailed lists

Choir

• Pencils

• 1″ 3 ring binder with clear view cover