Storm damages trees, power-lines in Morris

The storms that blew through much of Northern Illinois at around 11 p.m. Friday night left its mark on Morris, leaving tree limbs and power-lines damaged in its wake.

The National Weather Service released its preliminary severe weather event summary on Saturday morning, listing a stretch from Sterling to Kankakee as having received at least 60 mile per hour winds, with nearby Minooka topping out at 81 miles per hour.

While Morris isn’t listed as having among the highest wind totals, a cleanup will be needed along its streets over the next few days. Morris Public Works already has workers out handling it and ComEd is dealing with the downed lines.

One such line is outside the home of Kevin Kinzler on Fremont Ave., where a limb from his front yard tree is now fully entangled with the line providing power to his home.

“We actually didn’t know until the morning,” Kinzler said. “We woke up to having our lights off, but this had to have happened around 11 p.m.”

Kinzler said he received a call from a tenant at one of his other properties letting him know the power was out. When he went outside Saturday morning, he found his tree outside down and the road closed.

Anyone with additional photos of storm damage they would like to share with the Morris Herald-News can send them to either murbanec@shawmedia.com or to newsroom@morrisherald-news.com.