Sen. Bennett hosts Mayor’s Breakfast in Pontiac

State Senator Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, met with about 40 mayors, county board members, members of the city council, and other local officials from across the 53rd Senate District to discuss issues impacting local communities.

“It’s important to maintain an open dialogue with our local leaders so that we can make sure that state government is supporting our communities and helping them to grow and thrive,” said Bennett. “Many of the topics we discussed are affected by legislation in Springfield, so this is a chance to ensure that the voices of our community leaders are heard in the legislative process.”

The meeting covered topics like financial issues affecting local governments, grant programs, grant writing, new laws and new state regulations.

Guest speakers included Brad Cole from the Illinois Municipal League, Lauren Gibson from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Kevin Lindeman from the North Central Illinois Council of Government, Eric Miller from the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission, and Autum Jones from Congressman LaHood’s Office.