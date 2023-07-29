Supply list for Morris Elementary Jr. High students

All students must also purchase a Morris Grade School Planner, and students 6th-8th grade will need gym shoes and deoderant for Physical Education.
6th grade:
24 #2 Pencils (more as needed)
2 Dry Erase Markers
2 Erasers, pink
1 Box Crayola Classic Markers
1 Box of Colored Pencils, 7″
12 Red Medium Pens
1 Pack Assorted Colored Highlighters
4 Elmer Glue, 8oz
1 Scissors
1 Pencil Pouch
1 1/2 inch 3 Ring Binder
1 Pack of 5 Binder Dividers
2 Filler Paper, wide ruled
2 Spiral Notebooks, 70 ct. wide ruled (green and yellow)
1 Composition Book
1 Box of Kleenex
2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes
1 Headphones or Earbuds
1 TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator
1 5-10 Pocket Expandable (accordion) File Folder
7th grade:
48 #2 Pencils
4 Dry Erase Markers
1 Elmer Glue, 8oz.
2 Erasers, pink
24 Black or Blue Medium Pens
12 Red Medium Pens
10 Assorted Colored Highlighters
1 Pencil Pouch
6 Plastic Folders for Binder (1 of each color red, yellow, blue, orange, green and purple)
3 Filler Paper, wide ruled
5 Spiral Notebooks, 70 ct. wide ruled (1 of each blue, green, orange, yellow and purple)
1 Composition Book
5 Index Cards, 3″x 5″, 100 ct.
1 Box of Popsicle Sticks
4 Post-It, 3″x3″, 100 ct.
2 Boxes of Kleenex
2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes
1 Headphone or Earbuds
1 TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator
8th grade:
24 #2 Pencils (more as needed)
1 Box of Colored Pencils, 7″
2 Erasers, pink
12 Black or Blue Medium Pens
12 Red Medium Pens
2 Assorted Colored Highlighters
3 Elmer Glue Sticks
1 Elmer Glue, 8oz
1 Scissors
1 Pencil Pouch
6 Folders (1 of each color red, yellow, blue, orange, green and purple)
2 Filler Paper, college ruled
3 3 Subject Spiral Notebooks,120 ct. (college ruled different colors)
2 Composition Books, 100 ct. college ruled
5 Index Cards 3″x 5″, 100 ct.
2 Post-It, 3″x3″, 100 ct.
2 Boxes of Kleenex
2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes
1 Headphones or Earbuds
1 TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator