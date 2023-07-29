Supply list for Morris Elementary Jr. High students

All students must also purchase a Morris Grade School Planner, and students 6th-8th grade will need gym shoes and deoderant for Physical Education.

6th grade:

24 #2 Pencils (more as needed)

2 Dry Erase Markers

2 Erasers, pink

1 Box Crayola Classic Markers

1 Box of Colored Pencils, 7″

12 Red Medium Pens

1 Pack Assorted Colored Highlighters

4 Elmer Glue, 8oz

1 Scissors

1 Pencil Pouch

1 1/2 inch 3 Ring Binder

1 Pack of 5 Binder Dividers

2 Filler Paper, wide ruled

2 Spiral Notebooks, 70 ct. wide ruled (green and yellow)

1 Composition Book

1 Box of Kleenex

2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Headphones or Earbuds

1 TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator

1 5-10 Pocket Expandable (accordion) File Folder

7th grade:

48 #2 Pencils

4 Dry Erase Markers

1 Elmer Glue, 8oz.

2 Erasers, pink

24 Black or Blue Medium Pens

12 Red Medium Pens

10 Assorted Colored Highlighters

1 Pencil Pouch

6 Plastic Folders for Binder (1 of each color red, yellow, blue, orange, green and purple)

3 Filler Paper, wide ruled

5 Spiral Notebooks, 70 ct. wide ruled (1 of each blue, green, orange, yellow and purple)

1 Composition Book

5 Index Cards, 3″x 5″, 100 ct.

1 Box of Popsicle Sticks

4 Post-It, 3″x3″, 100 ct.

2 Boxes of Kleenex

2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Headphone or Earbuds

1 TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator

8th grade:

24 #2 Pencils (more as needed)

1 Box of Colored Pencils, 7″

2 Erasers, pink

12 Black or Blue Medium Pens

12 Red Medium Pens

2 Assorted Colored Highlighters

3 Elmer Glue Sticks

1 Elmer Glue, 8oz

1 Scissors

1 Pencil Pouch

6 Folders (1 of each color red, yellow, blue, orange, green and purple)

2 Filler Paper, college ruled

3 3 Subject Spiral Notebooks,120 ct. (college ruled different colors)

2 Composition Books, 100 ct. college ruled

5 Index Cards 3″x 5″, 100 ct.

2 Post-It, 3″x3″, 100 ct.

2 Boxes of Kleenex

2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Headphones or Earbuds

1 TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator