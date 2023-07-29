July 30, 2023
Shaw Local
Supply list for Coal City School students in 4th and 5th grades

By Shaw Local News Network
Coal City Intermediate School in Coal City.

Coal City Intermediate School in Coal City. (Photo provided by Coal City Intermediate School)

Here are the required materials for Coal City School students in fourth and fifth grade:

4th Grade

3 spiral notebooks

1 package 120-count wide ruled notebook paper

6 folders

4 glue sticks - Elmer’s Washable School Glue

1 pair sharp tip scissors

1 twelve-inch ruler with centimeters and inches

4 highlighters (2 yellow and 2 pink)

1 pack of washable colored markers

1 Sharpie fine point black permanent marker

2 packs of Expo dry erase markers

1 Expo dry erase eraser

1 pack of colored pencils

1 24-pack of crayons

2 dozen #2 pencils

1 manual pencil sharpener

1 red pen

1 large pencil pouch/case to hold supplies

2 packages of Post-it notes 3″ x 3″

1 box gallon-size Ziploc bags

Headphones or ear buds – high quality – to be left at school; Must replace if lost/broken

5th Grade

1 spiral notebook

6 folders

4 glue sticks - Elmer’s Washable School Glue

1 bottle of liquid school glue

1 pair of scissors

1 twelve-inch ruler with centimeters and inches

3 highlighters (pink, yellow, green)

1 pack of colored markers

3 packs of Expo dry-erase markers

1 Expo dry-erase eraser

1 pack of colored pencils

2 dozen #2 pencils

1 large eraser

1 dozen pencil cap erasers

1 manual pencil sharpener

1 pack of pens (any color)

1 large pencil pouch/case to hold supplies

1 package of Post-it notes 3″ x 3″

Headphones or ear buds – high quality – to be left at school; Must replace if lost/broken

PE

Students will need shoes to wear for PE only. Students will not need a PE shirt.

