Supply list for Coal City School students in 4th and 5th grades

Here are the required materials for Coal City School students in fourth and fifth grade:
4th Grade
3 spiral notebooks
1 package 120-count wide ruled notebook paper
6 folders
4 glue sticks - Elmer’s Washable School Glue
1 pair sharp tip scissors
1 twelve-inch ruler with centimeters and inches
4 highlighters (2 yellow and 2 pink)
1 pack of washable colored markers
1 Sharpie fine point black permanent marker
2 packs of Expo dry erase markers
1 Expo dry erase eraser
1 pack of colored pencils
1 24-pack of crayons
2 dozen #2 pencils
1 manual pencil sharpener
1 red pen
1 large pencil pouch/case to hold supplies
2 packages of Post-it notes 3″ x 3″
1 box gallon-size Ziploc bags
Headphones or ear buds – high quality – to be left at school; Must replace if lost/broken
5th Grade
1 spiral notebook
6 folders
4 glue sticks - Elmer’s Washable School Glue
1 bottle of liquid school glue
1 pair of scissors
1 twelve-inch ruler with centimeters and inches
3 highlighters (pink, yellow, green)
1 pack of colored markers
3 packs of Expo dry-erase markers
1 Expo dry-erase eraser
1 pack of colored pencils
2 dozen #2 pencils
1 large eraser
1 dozen pencil cap erasers
1 manual pencil sharpener
1 pack of pens (any color)
1 large pencil pouch/case to hold supplies
1 package of Post-it notes 3″ x 3″
Headphones or ear buds – high quality – to be left at school; Must replace if lost/broken
PE
Students will need shoes to wear for PE only. Students will not need a PE shirt.