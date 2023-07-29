Supply list for Coal City School students in 4th and 5th grades

Here are the required materials for Coal City School students in fourth and fifth grade:

4th Grade

3 spiral notebooks

1 package 120-count wide ruled notebook paper

6 folders

4 glue sticks - Elmer’s Washable School Glue

1 pair sharp tip scissors

1 twelve-inch ruler with centimeters and inches

4 highlighters (2 yellow and 2 pink)

1 pack of washable colored markers

1 Sharpie fine point black permanent marker

2 packs of Expo dry erase markers

1 Expo dry erase eraser

1 pack of colored pencils

1 24-pack of crayons

2 dozen #2 pencils

1 manual pencil sharpener

1 red pen

1 large pencil pouch/case to hold supplies

2 packages of Post-it notes 3″ x 3″

1 box gallon-size Ziploc bags

Headphones or ear buds – high quality – to be left at school; Must replace if lost/broken

5th Grade

1 spiral notebook

6 folders

4 glue sticks - Elmer’s Washable School Glue

1 bottle of liquid school glue

1 pair of scissors

1 twelve-inch ruler with centimeters and inches

3 highlighters (pink, yellow, green)

1 pack of colored markers

3 packs of Expo dry-erase markers

1 Expo dry-erase eraser

1 pack of colored pencils

2 dozen #2 pencils

1 large eraser

1 dozen pencil cap erasers

1 manual pencil sharpener

1 pack of pens (any color)

1 large pencil pouch/case to hold supplies

1 package of Post-it notes 3″ x 3″

Headphones or ear buds – high quality – to be left at school; Must replace if lost/broken

PE

Students will need shoes to wear for PE only. Students will not need a PE shirt.