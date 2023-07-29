July 29, 2023
Shaw Local
Supply list for Coal City School students grades Pre-K through 1st Grade

Coal City Early Childhood Center

Coal City Early Childhood Center (Photo contributed by Coal City Community District Unit 1)

Here are the required materials for Coal City School students in grades Pre-K through 1st Grade:

ECC Early Childhood Pre-K

-8 Jumbo or Regular Size Elmer’s Glue Sticks

- 8 pack of Crayola Washable Markers

- 1 box of 8 Crayola Crayons (Large not Jumbo)

- Crayola watercolor paint set of 8

- 1 pocket folder ~ child’s choice

- 1 bottle of glue

- 1 box of BLACK chisel tip dry erase markers

- Large Book Bag

- Change of clothes

- pair of VELCRO shoes for playground (Optional)

- 1 Pencil Box

- 1 pair of scissors

Kindergarten

- 2 boxes of 24 Crayola Crayons

- 1 box LARGE crayons (NOT JUMBO)

- 1 box-colored pencils

- 1 plain Zipper Pencil Pouch

- 2 Ticonderoga laddie pencils (check Amazon)

- 1 pair of Fiskar scissors

- 1 bottle of Elmer’s school glue

- 1 7 or 8 oz Bottle of Elmer’s Glue: Labeled ART

- 10 glue sticks

- 1 set of Crayola watercolors (set of 8)

- 1 Pink eraser

- 3 plain three clasp pocket folder-1 red, 1 blue, 1 purple

- 3 cans of Play-Doh (4 oz)

- 1 higher quality stereo headphone (no earbuds) in gallon Ziploc bag labeled with first and last name

- 1 pair Velcro shoes for PE class (no laces please)

- 1 box 8 Crayola LARGE washable markers

- 1 pack of THIN 4 Expo markers (black only)

- Coloring Book

- 1 beach/bath towel

First Grade

- 2 boxes regular size 24 Crayola Crayons

- 1 box-colored pencils

- 8 small glue sticks

- 4 Black Expo dry-erase black markers

- 4, Sharpie Fine Point Markers (not ultra-fine)

- 24 #2 pencils sharpened

- 1 set of Crayola watercolor

- 2 big pink erasers

- 1 Spiral Notebook

- 4 plain three clasp plastic pocket folders-1 yellow, 1 purple, 1 green, 1 orange

- 1 hard plastic pencil box to hold listed items 9x6″

- 1 pair of sharp scissors (Fiskars)

- 8-10ct. Classic Washable Crayola Thin Markers

- 8-10 ct. Classic Washable Crayola Thick Markers

- 4 oz can of Play-Doh any color

- 5-One gallon Ziploc bags for Boys

- 5 Quart Ziploc bags for Girls

- Coloring Book

- 1 higher quality stereo headphone (no earbuds) in Gallon Ziploc bag labeled with first and last name

- PE Shoes to keep at school

