Supply list for Coal City School students grades Pre-K through 1st Grade

Here are the required materials for Coal City School students in grades Pre-K through 1st Grade:

ECC Early Childhood Pre-K

-8 Jumbo or Regular Size Elmer’s Glue Sticks

- 8 pack of Crayola Washable Markers

- 1 box of 8 Crayola Crayons (Large not Jumbo)

- Crayola watercolor paint set of 8

- 1 pocket folder ~ child’s choice

- 1 bottle of glue

- 1 box of BLACK chisel tip dry erase markers

- Large Book Bag

- Change of clothes

- pair of VELCRO shoes for playground (Optional)

- 1 Pencil Box

- 1 pair of scissors

Kindergarten

- 2 boxes of 24 Crayola Crayons

- 1 box LARGE crayons (NOT JUMBO)

- 1 box-colored pencils

- 1 plain Zipper Pencil Pouch

- 2 Ticonderoga laddie pencils (check Amazon)

- 1 pair of Fiskar scissors

- 1 bottle of Elmer’s school glue

- 1 7 or 8 oz Bottle of Elmer’s Glue: Labeled ART

- 10 glue sticks

- 1 set of Crayola watercolors (set of 8)

- 1 Pink eraser

- 3 plain three clasp pocket folder-1 red, 1 blue, 1 purple

- 3 cans of Play-Doh (4 oz)

- 1 higher quality stereo headphone (no earbuds) in gallon Ziploc bag labeled with first and last name

- 1 pair Velcro shoes for PE class (no laces please)

- 1 box 8 Crayola LARGE washable markers

- 1 pack of THIN 4 Expo markers (black only)

- Coloring Book

- 1 beach/bath towel

First Grade

- 2 boxes regular size 24 Crayola Crayons

- 1 box-colored pencils

- 8 small glue sticks

- 4 Black Expo dry-erase black markers

- 4, Sharpie Fine Point Markers (not ultra-fine)

- 24 #2 pencils sharpened

- 1 set of Crayola watercolor

- 2 big pink erasers

- 1 Spiral Notebook

- 4 plain three clasp plastic pocket folders-1 yellow, 1 purple, 1 green, 1 orange

- 1 hard plastic pencil box to hold listed items 9x6″

- 1 pair of sharp scissors (Fiskars)

- 8-10ct. Classic Washable Crayola Thin Markers

- 8-10 ct. Classic Washable Crayola Thick Markers

- 4 oz can of Play-Doh any color

- 5-One gallon Ziploc bags for Boys

- 5 Quart Ziploc bags for Girls

- Coloring Book

- 1 higher quality stereo headphone (no earbuds) in Gallon Ziploc bag labeled with first and last name

- PE Shoes to keep at school