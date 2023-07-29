Supply list for Coal City School students grades Pre-K through 1st Grade

Here are the required materials for Coal City School students in grades Pre-K through 1st Grade:
ECC Early Childhood Pre-K
-8 Jumbo or Regular Size Elmer’s Glue Sticks
- 8 pack of Crayola Washable Markers
- 1 box of 8 Crayola Crayons (Large not Jumbo)
- Crayola watercolor paint set of 8
- 1 pocket folder ~ child’s choice
- 1 bottle of glue
- 1 box of BLACK chisel tip dry erase markers
- Large Book Bag
- Change of clothes
- pair of VELCRO shoes for playground (Optional)
- 1 Pencil Box
- 1 pair of scissors
Kindergarten
- 2 boxes of 24 Crayola Crayons
- 1 box LARGE crayons (NOT JUMBO)
- 1 box-colored pencils
- 1 plain Zipper Pencil Pouch
- 2 Ticonderoga laddie pencils (check Amazon)
- 1 pair of Fiskar scissors
- 1 bottle of Elmer’s school glue
- 1 7 or 8 oz Bottle of Elmer’s Glue: Labeled ART
- 10 glue sticks
- 1 set of Crayola watercolors (set of 8)
- 1 Pink eraser
- 3 plain three clasp pocket folder-1 red, 1 blue, 1 purple
- 3 cans of Play-Doh (4 oz)
- 1 higher quality stereo headphone (no earbuds) in gallon Ziploc bag labeled with first and last name
- 1 pair Velcro shoes for PE class (no laces please)
- 1 box 8 Crayola LARGE washable markers
- 1 pack of THIN 4 Expo markers (black only)
- Coloring Book
- 1 beach/bath towel
First Grade
- 2 boxes regular size 24 Crayola Crayons
- 1 box-colored pencils
- 8 small glue sticks
- 4 Black Expo dry-erase black markers
- 4, Sharpie Fine Point Markers (not ultra-fine)
- 24 #2 pencils sharpened
- 1 set of Crayola watercolor
- 2 big pink erasers
- 1 Spiral Notebook
- 4 plain three clasp plastic pocket folders-1 yellow, 1 purple, 1 green, 1 orange
- 1 hard plastic pencil box to hold listed items 9x6″
- 1 pair of sharp scissors (Fiskars)
- 8-10ct. Classic Washable Crayola Thin Markers
- 8-10 ct. Classic Washable Crayola Thick Markers
- 4 oz can of Play-Doh any color
- 5-One gallon Ziploc bags for Boys
- 5 Quart Ziploc bags for Girls
- Coloring Book
- 1 higher quality stereo headphone (no earbuds) in Gallon Ziploc bag labeled with first and last name
- PE Shoes to keep at school