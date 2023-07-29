Supply list for Coal City School students grades 2 and 3

Here are the required materials for Coal City School students in grades two and three:

Art Supplies

- 2nd Grade- 1 bottle of Elmer’s Glue & 1 fine point sharpie- labeled Art

- 3rd Grade- 1 16 Color Crayola Watercolor Set & 1 fine point sharpie- labeled Art

P.E. Supplies

Tennis shoes – Students will have PE every day, so it’s essential that they have shoes as it’s counted as part of their PE grade. These shoes will be kept at school. If your child has difficulty tying their shoes, please buy Velcro shoes. Slip on shoes, and shoes with zippers tend to fall off children’s feet and that can be a safety issue.

Second Grade Supplies:

- 1 pair of scissors

- 8 glue sticks

- 1 bottle glue

- 2 boxes of 24 crayons

- 1 set of (8-12) washable “classic colors” markers

- 1 box of 4 Expo dry-erase markers

- 1 Dry-erase eraser

- 1 box-colored pencils

- 2 highlighters

- 2 dozen #2 pencils

- 2 large erasers

- 1 inch/centimeter ruler

- 1 pencil box

- 5 sturdy pocket folders (no plastic)

- 1 higher quality stereo headphone labeled in Ziploc bag (no earbuds or wireless)

- 1 small personal pencil sharpener (with a closed compartment for shavings)

- 1 box of gallon size Ziploc bags

- PE shoes (label with name)

Third Grade Supplies

- 1 box 24 crayons

- 1 box-colored pencils

- 1 4 pack highlighters –assorted colors

- 1 set of 8-12 Classic Colors Markers

- 1 box of 4 Expo dry-erase markers thick

- 1 Dry-erase eraser

- 2 large glue sticks

- 3 dozen #2 pencils

- 1 large eraser

- 1 bottle glue

- 1 inch/centimeter ruler

- 2 sturdy plain pocket folders

- 1 pair pointed scissors

- 1 pencil box or bag

- 2 spiral notebooks, 70 pages (different colors)

- 1 higher quality stereo headphone labeled in Ziploc bag(no earbuds or wireless)

- 1 box of gallon size Ziploc bags (girls)

- 1 personal mini pencil sharpener (optional)

- PE shoes (label with name)