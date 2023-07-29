Supply list for Coal City High School students

Here are the required materials for Coal City High School students:
Physical Science and Intro to Physics – Calculator
Spanish – not required but recommended – 3 ring binder English to Spanish Dictionary
Math Classes – Graphing Calculator (T1-84) (Rentals available for $25)
Notebook or Binder with paper for notes
Foods I – One two-pocket folders, 1 red pen, 1 package of mixed-color index cards
Child Development I – One two-pocket folder, 1 red pen, 1 package of mixed-color index cards
Foods 2 – One two-pocket folder 1 red pen, 1 package of mixed-color index cards
Child Development 2 – One two-pocket folder, 1 red pen, 1 package of mixed-color index cards
PE/Yoga/Weights – gym shoes
Fitness Concepts/Yoga – Binder
All Lab Classes – Students need to provide their own safety goggles
*Students are encouraged to use mechanical pencils
Fee List
Woods I - $30.00 Lab Fee
Woods 2 - $50.00 Lab Fee
Art - $20.00 Lab Fee
Driver’s Ed - $150 Fee, $20 Secretary of State Permit Fee
Accounting I Workbooks - $30.00
Accounting 2 Workbooks - $70.00
Child Development 2 - $28 Binder Filler for ECE Credential