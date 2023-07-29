July 29, 2023
Supply list for Coal City High School students

Coal City High School (Rob Oesterle)

Here are the required materials for Coal City High School students:

Physical Science and Intro to Physics – Calculator

Spanish – not required but recommended – 3 ring binder English to Spanish Dictionary

Math Classes – Graphing Calculator (T1-84) (Rentals available for $25)

Notebook or Binder with paper for notes

Foods I – One two-pocket folders, 1 red pen, 1 package of mixed-color index cards

Child Development I – One two-pocket folder, 1 red pen, 1 package of mixed-color index cards

Foods 2 – One two-pocket folder 1 red pen, 1 package of mixed-color index cards

Child Development 2 – One two-pocket folder, 1 red pen, 1 package of mixed-color index cards

PE/Yoga/Weights – gym shoes

Fitness Concepts/Yoga – Binder

All Lab Classes – Students need to provide their own safety goggles

*Students are encouraged to use mechanical pencils

Fee List

Woods I - $30.00 Lab Fee

Woods 2 - $50.00 Lab Fee

Art - $20.00 Lab Fee

Driver’s Ed - $150 Fee, $20 Secretary of State Permit Fee

Accounting I Workbooks - $30.00

Accounting 2 Workbooks - $70.00

Child Development 2 - $28 Binder Filler for ECE Credential

