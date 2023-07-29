Student supply list for Morris Elementary Schools

Here is the school-provided supply list for elementary students at Morris Elementary Schools:

Kindergarten:

2 Primary Pencils

4 Dry Erase Markers, (chisel tip)

2 Erasers, pink

2 Box Crayola Washable Markers

4 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24ct.

1 Crayola Watercolor Paints

6 Elmer’s Glue Sticks, large, not scented

1 Fiskars 5″ Blunt Tip Scissors

1 1/2″ Binder with Clear Pocket on Front

1 Plastic Blue Folder

1 Page Protectors, 25 ct.

1 Zippered Pencil Pouch 7.5″x10″ (not plastic)

1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer 8 oz or larger

1 Large Box of Kleenex

2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Box of Ziploc Quart Bags (A-M)

1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (N-Z)

2 Tubs of Play-Doh

1 Headphones (no earbuds)

1 Beach Towel (1st Trimester Only)

2 Sets of Spare Clothes to Stay at School

(socks, underwear, shirt & pants in a Ziploc bag,

labeled with child’s name)

1st Grade:

24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened

8 Dry Erase Markers, (chisel tip, black, red, blue & green)

4 Dry Erase Markers, (ultra fine tip)

2 Erasers, pink

1 Box Crayola Washable Markers

3 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24ct.

1 Crayola Watercolor Paints

2 Highlighters, (chisel tip, yellow)

6 Elmer’s Glue Sticks, large

1 Elmer’s Glue, 8oz.

2 Black Sharpies

1 Fiskars 5 ¼ Scissors

3 Folders - 3 Hole Plastic, No Metal

Fasteners (1 of each color red, yellow, blue)

1 Page Protectors, 25 ct.

1 Pencil Box, 5″x8″x2.25″ (no pencil pouch)

1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

1 Box of Kleenex

2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (A-M)

1 Box of Ziploc Quart Bags (N-Z)

1 Headphones (no earbuds)

2nd Grade:

24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened

4 Dry Erase Markers, (broad tip)

8 Dry Erase Markers, (fine tip)

4 Erasers, pink

1 Box Crayola Washable Markers

3 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24ct.

1 Crayola Watercolor Paints

1 Box of Crayola Colored Pencils, 7″

1 Pack of Highlighters

8 Elmer’s Glue Sticks

1 Elmer’s Glue, 4oz.

1 Fiskars 7″ Pointed Scissors

1 1″ Binder

6 Folders (1 of each color red, yellow, blue, purple, orange, & green)

1 Spiral Notebook, 70 ct. wide ruled

1 Pencil Box, 5″x8″x2.25″ (no pencil pouch)

1 Pencil Sharpener

1 Clipboard

2 Box of Kleenex

3 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Roll of Paper Towels

1 Box of Ziploc Quart Bags(A-M)

1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (N-Z)

1 Headphones (no earbuds)

3rd Grade:

24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened

4 Dry Erase Markers, (broad tip, black)

4 Erasers, pink

1 Box Crayola Washable Markers

2 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24ct.

2 Highlighters, (chisel tip, yellow)

2 Elmer’s Glue Sticks, large

1 Elmer’s Glue, 4oz.

1 Roll of Scotch Tape

1 Fiskars 7″ Pointed Scissors

5 Folders (1 of each color red, yellow, blue, orange, green)

1 Filler Paper, wide ruled

3 Spiral Notebooks, 70 ct. wide ruled

1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

2 Box of Kleenex

2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Roll of Paper Towels

1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (A-M)

1 Box of Ziploc Quart Bags (N-Z)

1 Headphones or Earbuds

1 Reusable Water Bottle

(preferably plastic)

4th Grade:

24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened

8 Dry Erase Markers, (broad tip)

2 Erasers, pink

1 Box Crayola Washable Markers

2 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24ct.

1 Colored Pencils, 7″

2 Highlighters

2 Elmer’s Glue Sticks, large

1 Fiskars 7″ Pointed Scissors

5 Folders (1 of each color red, yellow, blue, orange, green)

1 Spiral Notebooks, 70 ct. wide ruled

1 Zippered Pencil Pouch

1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

2 Box of Kleenex

1 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Headphones or Earbuds

1 Pack of 3x5 Lined Note Cards

1 Box of Ziploc Sandwich Bags (A-M)

1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (N-Z)

5th Grade:

24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened

8 Dry Erase Markers, (broad tip)

1 Box Crayola Washable Markers

2 Erasers, pink

1 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24ct.

1 Box of Colored Pencils, 7″

2 Highlighters

2 Red Pens

4 Elmer’s Glue Sticks

1 Fiskars 7″ Pointed Scissors

1 Filler Paper, wide ruled

3 Spiral Notebooks (any color)

1 Zippered Pencil Pouch

1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

2 Boxes of Kleenex

1 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Headphones/Earbuds

1 Calculator (Basic)

1 Box of Ziploc Quart Bags (A-M)

1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (N-Z)

1 Five Star 7-Pocket Expandable File Folder

With Customizable Tabs & Clear Cover

Holds 11″x 8-½”, Zipper Closure

All students must also purchase a Morris Grade School Planner