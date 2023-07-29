July 29, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Student supply list for Morris Elementary Schools

By Shaw Local News Network
Morris Elementary School District #54 logo.

Morris Elementary School District #54 logo. (Photo provided by Morris Elementary School District 54)

Here is the school-provided supply list for elementary students at Morris Elementary Schools:

Kindergarten:

2 Primary Pencils

4 Dry Erase Markers, (chisel tip)

2 Erasers, pink

2 Box Crayola Washable Markers

4 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24ct.

1 Crayola Watercolor Paints

6 Elmer’s Glue Sticks, large, not scented

1 Fiskars 5″ Blunt Tip Scissors

1 1/2″ Binder with Clear Pocket on Front

1 Plastic Blue Folder

1 Page Protectors, 25 ct.

1 Zippered Pencil Pouch 7.5″x10″ (not plastic)

1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer 8 oz or larger

1 Large Box of Kleenex

2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Box of Ziploc Quart Bags (A-M)

1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (N-Z)

2 Tubs of Play-Doh

1 Headphones (no earbuds)

1 Beach Towel (1st Trimester Only)

2 Sets of Spare Clothes to Stay at School

(socks, underwear, shirt & pants in a Ziploc bag,

labeled with child’s name)

1st Grade:

24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened

8 Dry Erase Markers, (chisel tip, black, red, blue & green)

4 Dry Erase Markers, (ultra fine tip)

2 Erasers, pink

1 Box Crayola Washable Markers

3 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24ct.

1 Crayola Watercolor Paints

2 Highlighters, (chisel tip, yellow)

6 Elmer’s Glue Sticks, large

1 Elmer’s Glue, 8oz.

2 Black Sharpies

1 Fiskars 5 ¼ Scissors

3 Folders - 3 Hole Plastic, No Metal

Fasteners (1 of each color red, yellow, blue)

1 Page Protectors, 25 ct.

1 Pencil Box, 5″x8″x2.25″ (no pencil pouch)

1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

1 Box of Kleenex

2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (A-M)

1 Box of Ziploc Quart Bags (N-Z)

1 Headphones (no earbuds)

2nd Grade:

24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened

4 Dry Erase Markers, (broad tip)

8 Dry Erase Markers, (fine tip)

4 Erasers, pink

1 Box Crayola Washable Markers

3 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24ct.

1 Crayola Watercolor Paints

1 Box of Crayola Colored Pencils, 7″

1 Pack of Highlighters

8 Elmer’s Glue Sticks

1 Elmer’s Glue, 4oz.

1 Fiskars 7″ Pointed Scissors

1 1″ Binder

6 Folders (1 of each color red, yellow, blue, purple, orange, & green)

1 Spiral Notebook, 70 ct. wide ruled

1 Pencil Box, 5″x8″x2.25″ (no pencil pouch)

1 Pencil Sharpener

1 Clipboard

2 Box of Kleenex

3 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Roll of Paper Towels

1 Box of Ziploc Quart Bags(A-M)

1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (N-Z)

1 Headphones (no earbuds)

3rd Grade:

24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened

4 Dry Erase Markers, (broad tip, black)

4 Erasers, pink

1 Box Crayola Washable Markers

2 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24ct.

2 Highlighters, (chisel tip, yellow)

2 Elmer’s Glue Sticks, large

1 Elmer’s Glue, 4oz.

1 Roll of Scotch Tape

1 Fiskars 7″ Pointed Scissors

5 Folders (1 of each color red, yellow, blue, orange, green)

1 Filler Paper, wide ruled

3 Spiral Notebooks, 70 ct. wide ruled

1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

2 Box of Kleenex

2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Roll of Paper Towels

1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (A-M)

1 Box of Ziploc Quart Bags (N-Z)

1 Headphones or Earbuds

1 Reusable Water Bottle

(preferably plastic)

4th Grade:

24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened

8 Dry Erase Markers, (broad tip)

2 Erasers, pink

1 Box Crayola Washable Markers

2 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24ct.

1 Colored Pencils, 7″

2 Highlighters

2 Elmer’s Glue Sticks, large

1 Fiskars 7″ Pointed Scissors

5 Folders (1 of each color red, yellow, blue, orange, green)

1 Spiral Notebooks, 70 ct. wide ruled

1 Zippered Pencil Pouch

1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

2 Box of Kleenex

1 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Headphones or Earbuds

1 Pack of 3x5 Lined Note Cards

1 Box of Ziploc Sandwich Bags (A-M)

1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (N-Z)

5th Grade:

24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened

8 Dry Erase Markers, (broad tip)

1 Box Crayola Washable Markers

2 Erasers, pink

1 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24ct.

1 Box of Colored Pencils, 7″

2 Highlighters

2 Red Pens

4 Elmer’s Glue Sticks

1 Fiskars 7″ Pointed Scissors

1 Filler Paper, wide ruled

3 Spiral Notebooks (any color)

1 Zippered Pencil Pouch

1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

2 Boxes of Kleenex

1 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Headphones/Earbuds

1 Calculator (Basic)

1 Box of Ziploc Quart Bags (A-M)

1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (N-Z)

1 Five Star 7-Pocket Expandable File Folder

With Customizable Tabs & Clear Cover

Holds 11″x 8-½”, Zipper Closure

All students must also purchase a Morris Grade School Planner

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois