Student supply list for Morris Elementary Schools

Here is the school-provided supply list for elementary students at Morris Elementary Schools:
Kindergarten:
2 Primary Pencils
4 Dry Erase Markers, (chisel tip)
2 Erasers, pink
2 Box Crayola Washable Markers
4 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24ct.
1 Crayola Watercolor Paints
6 Elmer’s Glue Sticks, large, not scented
1 Fiskars 5″ Blunt Tip Scissors
1 1/2″ Binder with Clear Pocket on Front
1 Plastic Blue Folder
1 Page Protectors, 25 ct.
1 Zippered Pencil Pouch 7.5″x10″ (not plastic)
1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer 8 oz or larger
1 Large Box of Kleenex
2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes
1 Box of Ziploc Quart Bags (A-M)
1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (N-Z)
2 Tubs of Play-Doh
1 Headphones (no earbuds)
1 Beach Towel (1st Trimester Only)
2 Sets of Spare Clothes to Stay at School
(socks, underwear, shirt & pants in a Ziploc bag,
labeled with child’s name)
1st Grade:
24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened
8 Dry Erase Markers, (chisel tip, black, red, blue & green)
4 Dry Erase Markers, (ultra fine tip)
2 Erasers, pink
1 Box Crayola Washable Markers
3 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24ct.
1 Crayola Watercolor Paints
2 Highlighters, (chisel tip, yellow)
6 Elmer’s Glue Sticks, large
1 Elmer’s Glue, 8oz.
2 Black Sharpies
1 Fiskars 5 ¼ Scissors
3 Folders - 3 Hole Plastic, No Metal
Fasteners (1 of each color red, yellow, blue)
1 Page Protectors, 25 ct.
1 Pencil Box, 5″x8″x2.25″ (no pencil pouch)
1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer
1 Box of Kleenex
2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes
1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (A-M)
1 Box of Ziploc Quart Bags (N-Z)
1 Headphones (no earbuds)
2nd Grade:
24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened
4 Dry Erase Markers, (broad tip)
8 Dry Erase Markers, (fine tip)
4 Erasers, pink
1 Box Crayola Washable Markers
3 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24ct.
1 Crayola Watercolor Paints
1 Box of Crayola Colored Pencils, 7″
1 Pack of Highlighters
8 Elmer’s Glue Sticks
1 Elmer’s Glue, 4oz.
1 Fiskars 7″ Pointed Scissors
1 1″ Binder
6 Folders (1 of each color red, yellow, blue, purple, orange, & green)
1 Spiral Notebook, 70 ct. wide ruled
1 Pencil Box, 5″x8″x2.25″ (no pencil pouch)
1 Pencil Sharpener
1 Clipboard
2 Box of Kleenex
3 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes
1 Roll of Paper Towels
1 Box of Ziploc Quart Bags(A-M)
1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (N-Z)
1 Headphones (no earbuds)
3rd Grade:
24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened
4 Dry Erase Markers, (broad tip, black)
4 Erasers, pink
1 Box Crayola Washable Markers
2 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24ct.
2 Highlighters, (chisel tip, yellow)
2 Elmer’s Glue Sticks, large
1 Elmer’s Glue, 4oz.
1 Roll of Scotch Tape
1 Fiskars 7″ Pointed Scissors
5 Folders (1 of each color red, yellow, blue, orange, green)
1 Filler Paper, wide ruled
3 Spiral Notebooks, 70 ct. wide ruled
1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer
2 Box of Kleenex
2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes
1 Roll of Paper Towels
1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (A-M)
1 Box of Ziploc Quart Bags (N-Z)
1 Headphones or Earbuds
1 Reusable Water Bottle
(preferably plastic)
4th Grade:
24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened
8 Dry Erase Markers, (broad tip)
2 Erasers, pink
1 Box Crayola Washable Markers
2 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24ct.
1 Colored Pencils, 7″
2 Highlighters
2 Elmer’s Glue Sticks, large
1 Fiskars 7″ Pointed Scissors
5 Folders (1 of each color red, yellow, blue, orange, green)
1 Spiral Notebooks, 70 ct. wide ruled
1 Zippered Pencil Pouch
1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer
2 Box of Kleenex
1 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes
1 Headphones or Earbuds
1 Pack of 3x5 Lined Note Cards
1 Box of Ziploc Sandwich Bags (A-M)
1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (N-Z)
5th Grade:
24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened
8 Dry Erase Markers, (broad tip)
1 Box Crayola Washable Markers
2 Erasers, pink
1 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24ct.
1 Box of Colored Pencils, 7″
2 Highlighters
2 Red Pens
4 Elmer’s Glue Sticks
1 Fiskars 7″ Pointed Scissors
1 Filler Paper, wide ruled
3 Spiral Notebooks (any color)
1 Zippered Pencil Pouch
1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer
2 Boxes of Kleenex
1 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes
1 Headphones/Earbuds
1 Calculator (Basic)
1 Box of Ziploc Quart Bags (A-M)
1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (N-Z)
1 Five Star 7-Pocket Expandable File Folder
With Customizable Tabs & Clear Cover
Holds 11″x 8-½”, Zipper Closure
All students must also purchase a Morris Grade School Planner