Morris Theatre Guild celebrates its 50th birthday

The Morris Theatre Guild has been providing entertainment to Grundy County since the 1970s and on Thursday, Sept. 17, it celebrates its 50th birthday.

Members are planning an open house later this year, but they are celebrating at the Tuesday, Aug. 1 board meeting when State Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville and State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris present them with a recognition. This meeting is closed to the public.

The Morris Theatre Guild is a not-for-proft group formed in 1973 to create theatrical productions in the local communities.

“Our purpose is to promote the interest of the public, our patrons, and the general membership of the guild in the theatrical arts, to educate all interested persons in the various skills involved in theatre, to cultivate artistic expression and provide opportunities to participate and experience live theatre in our area,” reads a Friday news release.

The guild produces five shows per year in October, December, March, May and July, and it is made up of volunteers from the Yorkville, Newark, La Salle, Morris and Gardner.