Wide range of Morris community events has something for everyone

From Cadillacs to concerts, a number of community events are on the calendar throughout Morris this month as the temperatures remain high and summer heads into its final stretch. Many are free and family friendly.

“Morris and Grundy County have increased the number and variety of events that they’ve had in the last few years,” Christina Van Yperen, President and CEO of the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said. “It’s been an exciting summer already.”

Julie Wilkinson, Business Development Director, said Morris is continuing its commitment to offering residents and visitors alike a collection of fun-filled events — some established, others new — that are designed to bring the community together.

“Our downtown is going to be hopping on that day. There’s something for everybody going on that day.” — Julie Wilkinson

One particular date — Saturday, Aug. 12 — will especially be notable in Morris, with the 3 French Hens summer market in the morning and early afternoon, and Morris Cruise Night slated for later in the day.

“Our downtown is going to be hopping on that day,” Wilkinson said. “There’s something for everybody going on that day.”

Music and the arts are at the heart of a number of the upcoming events, with a variety of genres and formats on the horizon.

Included in the mix is the continuation of the Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn summer series, which is winding to a seasonal close with two Thursday evening shows: a performance by South of Disorder, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band, on Aug. 10; and the big band Del Bergeson Orchestra on Aug. 24.

A crowd of people looks at the cars as they wander down Liberty Street during Morris Cruise Night. (Michael Urbanec)

“This is something we’ve offered for about 20 years,” Wilkinson said. “We always try to change it up. We want to have some of the favorites, but we want to have performances that people like that are new and different.”

The high-energy, kid-friendly Rock the Block is also slated to take place in Downtown Morris on Sunday, Aug. 27, with a performance from the group Cadillac Groove! and several interactive opportunities for youth to get up on stage and showcase their talents.

The second-to-last installment of Morris’ new Summer Movies in the Park series will take place Friday, Aug. 25, with a screening of the 1980s classic, “The Goonies.”

“Goold Park has always been a beautiful park, with the band shell that was utilized a little bit here and there, but not as often as it is now. It’s really opened up the opportunities for our community.” — Christina Van Yperen

“This has been brand new for us this year,” Wilkinson said. “The city purchased an outdoor projector, and we put it up on the bandshell at Goold Park. We’ve been partnering with the library on it, and we’ve been showing different genres of movies.”

Van Yperen said events such as Movies in the Park demonstrate the blank canvas the band shell truly is for community events.

“Goold Park has always been a beautiful park, with the band shell that was utilized a little bit here and there, but not as often as it is now,” Van Yperen said. “It’s really opened up the opportunities for our community.”

Wilkinson said she anticipates strong participation in the 2023 Liberty Arts Festival, which is slated for Saturday, Aug. 19, with more than three-dozen exhibitors signed up. Artists will have an opportunity to sell and demonstrate their creations.

“It’s something that we do to elevate arts in all of its form,” Wilkinson said.

While organizations such as the regional chamber of commerce and the city oftentimes serve as the face of the assorted events taking place throughout the year, Wilkinson said numerous people contribute hours of labor and love toward the community.

“The city is behind all of these events in some way, whether it’s closing streets, providing a grant or hosting, but there is an incredible number of volunteers that put these things on,” she said. “We’ll tell the story, but we won’t take the spotlight.”

For full details on upcoming events, visit the city’s website at morrisil.org/special-events/.