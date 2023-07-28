Sweet Tooth hosts Christmas in July event with Grundy County Heroes and Helpers

Sweet Tooth, at 108 W. Washington St. in Morris, is asking people to bring new, unwrapped toys, cash or checks along from 2p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday to donate to Grundy County Heroes and Helpers as part of its Christmas in July charity event.

Kids will be able to get pictures taken with Summer Santa, get their faces painted, make balloon animals and more. Donate a toy and receive a 15% off coupon to be used on any purchase.

Attendees can also attempt the Sweet Tooth No Pucker Challenge and be entered into a drawing. The winner will receive fudge for a whole year, receiving a half pound of fudge of their choice once a month.

All toys and proceeds go to the “Shop with a Local Hero” event in December, when local heroes like sheriff’s deputies, policeman, firemen and EMTs take children who have suffered hardships shopping for the holidays.

Grundy County Heroes and Helpers is a charity organization made up of law enforcement, first responders, their families and community volunteers working together to make the lives of children and families enduring hardships better.