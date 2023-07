The ninth annual Ride for a Cure will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at Moose Lodge 967, 3835 IL-47, Morris.

DJ Adam Medina will be in house and Gill’s Smokin’ BBQ will sell pulled pork/chicken and nachos. Raffle baskets and 50/50 tickets will be available for purchase. All proceeds from this event will go to benefit cancer patients through Riverside Medical Cancer Foundation. All vehicles are welcome.