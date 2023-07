Jim Gill will be performing his Sing-A-Thon of Celebrated Songs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at Shabbona Middle School, 725 School Street in Morris. This performance is presented by the Morris, Coal City and Three Rivers Library Districts.

This is a free summer concert open to all ages. To register, call 815-942-6880 or visit the Morris Area Public Library front desk.