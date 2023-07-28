Community Pulse: Minooka Community High School sees growth in graduation rate

Minooka Community High School District 111 (MCHS) has taken the summer to organize and plan for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. The 2022-2023 year was great academically for MCHS in which we saw tremendous growth. Our graduation rate increased from 90% to 95%. Our freshman-on-track rate, which measures the number of freshmen on track to graduate in four years, increased from 84% to 90%. Even though we are proud of this improvement, we look forward to implementing new and continued strategies and seeing this data trend continue.

Over the summer, our teachers worked to update the curriculum in every content area to create even more opportunities for academic achievement. Our maintenance staff meticulously prepared the buildings for another school year and our students engaged in a variety of activities and athletic camps. The District made a number of improvements to the facilities over the summer as well. All the lights in both schools have been replaced with energy efficient LED lights. Large sections of both campuses were given a fresh coat of paint and our parking lots were repaired and sealed.

A facilities survey was sent out to staff, students, parents, and community members to help the district prioritize facility upgrades to MCHS. About 2,200 people submitted a completed survey. The District will take the data from the survey to develop a ten-year facilities plan. This comprehensive plan will help guide future facilities projects at Minooka Community High School as we look forward to our next decade and as we continue to serve our community.

We registered over 2,900 students at our Registration Days on July 25th-26th. We anticipate that we will have over 3,000 students enrolled by the start of school on August 17th. We are excited to welcome the Class of 2027 to MCHS at our Freshmen Experience, which will be hosted at South Campus on Wednesday, August 9th from 7:35 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. We look forward to welcoming our new and returning students for another great school year at Minooka Community High School.