July 27, 2023
Shaw Local
St. Juvin VFW delivers donations to Florida vets

By Shaw Local News Network
(From left) Warren Benson and Phil Brucato deliver reading material to Wes, a Navy vet that volunteers his time as the facility's librarian.

(From left) Warren Benson and Phil Brucato deliver reading material to Wes, a Navy vet that volunteers his time as the facility's librarian.

Members of the VFW St. Juvin Post 1336 in Diamond Warren Benson, Phil Brucato and Charlie Brown visited the Douglas T. Jacobs Veterans facility in Port Charlotte, Flo. with several books and magazines donated by members of the Floridian Club of Sarasota in Venice, Flo.

They met with the Assistant Director of Activities afterward to obtain a list of extras that would help out residents, a list that will be presented to Floridian Club members for donations of items to be given to veterans at home as a Halloween treat.

