Morris Elementary holding baseball, soccer tryouts starting Sunday

Morris Elementary is holding tryouts for both its baseball team from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and soccer team from 9a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Soccer tryouts take place at the school soccer field while baseball takes place at Roth Field. Both teams are open to 6th-through-8th grade students, and soccer is open to both boys and girls.

Those trying out for soccer are asked to bring water and wear appropriate soccer attire, and practice will start on Wednesday for those who make the team.

Baseball players are asked to dress appropriately in baseball pants, cleats, a hat and any necessary equipment like bats and gloves. Catchers are also asked to bring their equipment.

Those wishing to participate must have an updated physical turned in before tryouts or turned into the coach at tryouts. Parents must also register anyone wishing to try out at https://shabbonams.8to18.com/.