Grundy County communities celebrate National Night Out

National Night Out, a time set aside for police officers and community members to meet in a casual and fun setting, will be observed next week marking the 40th observance of the event nationally.

Many towns in Illinois and across the country will host their National Night Out events on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

National Night Out began in August 1984 with 2.5 million participants in 23 states, and is typically celebrated the first Tuesday in August in much of the U.S. Texas celebrates National Night Out on the first Tuesday in October.

Its longevity of spanning nearly four full decades points to its effectiveness, said Matt Peskin, the National Project Coordinator for the National Night Out organization.

“It has a positive effect,” Peskin said. “Nothing lasts a long time in the law enforcement world if it’s ineffective.”

According to the National Night Out’s website, 198 Illinois communities observe National Night Out, including Channahon (which celebrated Wednesday), Morris, Minooka and Seneca.

Minooka

The Minooka National Night Out takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lions Park, 8875 McEvilly Rd. in Minooka. There will be free food, bounce houses, pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, balloon art, touch a truck, a performance from the Jesse White Tumblers, and more.

Morris

The Morris National Night Out takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave. Along with activities like a dunk tank and obstacle course, kids will also be able to collect free police trading cards. There will also be free food, GaGa ball, and more.

Seneca

Seneca’s National Night Out begins at 5 p.m. and runs through 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Crotty Park, 200 Shipyard Rd. Visitors can enjoy free Corrigan Cattle Burgers, juice boxes from Operation Juice Box, music from Boomin’ DJ, a walk through of emergency vehicles, giveaways and more.