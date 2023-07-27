5 things to do around Grundy County: Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Movie in the Park

1. Concert on the Courthouse Lawn with the River Road Trio: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Grundy County Courthouse, 111 E. Washington St.

It might be a little hot out on Thursday but the Grundy County Courthouse lawn has plenty of shade for those interested in seeing Morris-based acoustic trio River Road Trio perform as part of the Concert on the Courthouse Lawn series.

2. Movie in the Park, “The Rookie”: 8 p.m. Friday, Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave.

“The Rookie” graces the big screen at Goold Park in Morris as the Summer Movies in the Park program hosted by the Morris Area Public Library and city of Morris continues.

Singer-songwriter Jenna Jane performs on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn on Thursday, June 15 during the Concert on the Courthouse Lawn series in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

3. Downtown Sidewalk Sales: All day Saturday, downtown Morris.

The Morris Retail association hosts the biggest sale of the summer in Downtown Morris, where sales happen both on sidewalks and inside the stores.

4. Christmas in July Toy Drive: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Sweet Tooth, 108 W. Washington St., Morris

Participate in the Heroes & Helpers Toy Drive at Sweet Tooth. Donate a toy and bring in the kids to take pictures with Summer Santa, get their faces painted, make balloon animals and more.

A trading card of Officer Mike Bober. (Photo contributed by Morris Police Department)

5. National Night Out: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave.

The Morris Police Department will be out all night at Goold Park on Tuesday for the National Night Out, an event that allows the community to get better acquainted with law enforcement. Dunk a cop in the dunk tank, participate in an obstacle course and collect trading cards of the local police department in this free event.