U.S. Rep. LaHood, Senator Bennett celebrate new district office in Morris

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, and State Sen. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, have teamed up to open a new district office in Morris at 1715 N. Division St., and solidified it with a ribbon-cutting on Monday.

LaHood said he’s happy to have an office in Morris just as he was thrilled when he found out Grundy County would be in his district upon the redistricting in 2020.

“We already knew a few people up here and I knew the reputation of Grundy County and the people that live here,” LaHood said. “Over the last year since we got our district, we try to be up here as much as possible to meet the people, be engaged and learn the community.”

LaHood said opening the new office is another step in that process but he still has a long way to go.

Bennett and LaHood each acknowledged State Sen. Sue Rezin, whose district starts in the northern half of Morris while Bennett’s borders on the railroad north of Armstrong Street and Division Street, heading south toward Coal City.

The new office actually sits about a quarter-mile north of where Bennett’s district starts.

“We’re in Sue’s district,” Bennett said. “We have a good part of the southern part of Morris and a good part of Grundy County south of that, as well. It’s very nice, and we’re glad to be here and to partner with Sue on this.”

LaHood said this office will be useful for constituent services, to provide residents of his district the opportunity to share with him what they need help with.

“The most rewarding part of this job is helping people and that’s what this office is all about,” LaHood said. “You call up our office whether you’re a small business, law enforcement, teacher, in health care, you know, whatever industry, you’re going to get service from us. We’re going to help you navigate the federal government when sometimes, that’s not easy.”

Bennett said the goal for this new office is to make it a one-stop-shop they deal with constituents’ issues over time.

Morris Mayor Chris Brown said it means a lot to the city when a congressman or state senator wants to put an office in the community, especially when it’s two people who aren’t from there.

“We really look forward to a continuous connection and relationship,” Bennett said. “We have more to do, several things that need work and you bet we’re gonna be adding just like we’ve been working on.”

The new Morris office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, and can be reached at 815-432-0106.