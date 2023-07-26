July 26, 2023
Shaw Local
State Sen. Rezin hosting Senior Health Fair in Morris

Event is free

By Shaw Local News Network
The flyer for Sen. Sue Rezin's senior fair.

The flyer for Sen. Sue Rezin's senior fair. (Provided by Senator Sue Rezin)

Illinois Senate Deputy Minority Leader Sue Rezin, R-Morris, is partnering with other local state elected officials to host a Senior Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Saratoga Elementary School, 4040 N. in Morris.

The event is free to the public and will have a variety of local vendors on hand to discuss programs and services that benefit seniors.

Other representatives present will be state Sen. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, and state Reps. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville and Jason Bunting, R-Emington.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois