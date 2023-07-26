State Sen. Rezin hosting Senior Health Fair in Morris

Illinois Senate Deputy Minority Leader Sue Rezin, R-Morris, is partnering with other local state elected officials to host a Senior Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Saratoga Elementary School, 4040 N. in Morris.

The event is free to the public and will have a variety of local vendors on hand to discuss programs and services that benefit seniors.

Other representatives present will be state Sen. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, and state Reps. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville and Jason Bunting, R-Emington.