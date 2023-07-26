Grundy County VAC offers advice to receive benefits through the PACT Act

The PACT Act is a new law that was approved in 2022 that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances. Some deadlines are approaching for certain veterans. The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission and Hines VA Hospital are available to help explain the deadlines and requirements and assist with applying for these benefits.

The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that are thought to be caused by exposure to these substances. This law helps us provide generations of veterans—and surviving family—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.

There’s no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits, but if you file your PACT Act disability claim—or quickly submit your intent to file—by August 9, 2023, you may receive benefits backdated to August 10, 2022.

In August, Grundy County VAC will have three outreach events along with its regular office hours to assist veterans and their surviving spouses with these programs:

Monday August 7 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Morris American Legion Post 294, 212 W. Washington Street in Morris

Wednesday August 9 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Channahon Village Hall, 24555 S. Navajo Drive in Channahon

Monday August 21 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Community Foundation of Grundy County South Resource Center, 229 Liberty Street in Gardner

These events are all free and open to all area veterans, no registration is required.