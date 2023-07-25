Rep. LaHood aims at getting Farm Bill passed

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, said on Monday that he’s focusing on getting a Farm Bill passed through the U.S. House of Representatives.

LaHood has been meeting with the Grundy-Kendall Farm Bureau to go over its priorities in terms of the Farm Bill, which was originally enacted in December 2018 to provide support for farmers, ranchers and forest stewards.

“Agriculture is the number one industry in the state of Illinois, and it’s a huge part of my district,” LaHood said. “So, we’re making sure we have a farm bill that protects crop insurance, that protects our ability to sell and distribute our commodities, and working on regulatory issues to make sure when we authorize the Farm Bill, we’re doing everything possible to help our farms.”

LaHood said ensuring farmers can succeed and prosper is a huge part of the economy and agribusiness.

It also ties in to LaHood’s other assignment on the Select Committee on China, where he said the discussion involves how the U.S. wins the strategic competition with China.

“China has a plan to replace the United States, and they’re working at it every day,” LaHood said. “So being focused on that, how do we make sure we’re competitive? How do we make sure the Chinese aren’t buying up our farmland and infringing on our country from an economic and national security standpoint?”

LaHood said China doesn’t play by the same sets of rules and standards as every other industrialized country in the world.