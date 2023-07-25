Congressman LaHood seeks $4M in community funding for Morris YMCA

Congressman Darin LaHood (R-Dunlap) told a crowd Monday that he has submitted a community funding request that would provide the new Morris YMCA with an additional $4 million out of the next appropriations bill.

Officials broke ground on the new Morris Hospital YMCA at 2200 Dupont Ave. back in early June and construction has begun, and have already raised somewhere around $16-17 million.

“One of the first things I did when I got here was meet with folks like Missy Durkin, in particular, who is heading up the effort along with lots of others here on why building a new YMCA was important for the community, school system and health of the people here,” LaHood said. “We submitted, earlier this year, a request for $4 million that’s going through the House right now through the appropriations process.”

LaHood said he feels optimistic about whether the YMCA will receive the funding, but he won’t know until later this fall when the bill gets passed into law.

The new YMCA will be a full-facility with a competition swimming pool, gymnasium, wellness center, demonstration teaching kitchen, multipurpose rooms, child-watch spaces and a collaborative partnership with Morris Hospital, who will be under the same roof sharing about 9,000 square feet of the about 60,000 square foot building.