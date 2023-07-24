Grundy Bank hosts Ice Cream social for We Care’s Back to School program

Last Friday afternoon, the community came together for a fun-filled event that brought smiles to everyone’s faces.

Thanks to Grundy Bank’s initiative, an ice cream social was organized from 1 to 3 p.m., where people of all ages enjoyed creating their own ice cream sundaes or root beer floats. With more than 15 different toppings to choose from, along with chocolate or vanilla ice cream, the possibilities were endless! The warm weather and clear skies provided the perfect backdrop for this delightful event, which created a sense of camaraderie and joy among all those who attended.

Ice cream was purchased through Sweet Tooth, a local business that aligns with our values of supporting the downtown community. By choosing Sweet Tooth, we were able to contribute to the local economy and feel good about our purchase while enjoying delicious ice cream at the event.

Grundy Bank was able to make a profit of $220.50 from an event that was held to support We Care of Grundy County’s ‘Back to School’ program.

“The event was not only successful in raising funds, but it was also a great way to connect with the community,” said Christine Mendez, Marketing & Sales Director. “Seeing the children put together their own sundaes was an enjoyable experience for all those involved. The bank is looking forward to hosting this event again next year and hopes that everyone who attended enjoyed their sweet treat.”

For information on Back-to-School assistance please visit wecareofgrundy.com, applications need to be returned in person to We Care by Aug. 1.

Grundy Bank is a leading community bank in Grundy County that is dedicated to providing hometown service while offering big bank products to their clients. Grundy Bank is proud to say they have served Grundy County and southern Will County for more than 159 years with their financial needs. For locations and information on Grundy Bank call 815-942-0130 or visit grundy.bank.