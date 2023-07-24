July 24, 2023
Shaw Local
Coal City Class of 2003 selling tickets to class reunion

Coal City High School class of 2003 is its 20-Year Reunion at 5 p.m. on September 30, 2023 at the Goose Lake Hall at 3935 Goose Lake Rd.

The event will feature catered dinner with private cash bar, activities & fun.

Early bird ticket pricing is $45 each. Tickets are on sale via Venmo/Zelle or on Eventbrite website by searching CCHS Class of 2003. Price goes up to $50 on August 21!

Any questions, contact Jamie Lavigueur (Ferguson) at 815-735-8951 or Angela Murrell at 815-922-0927. Class email is coalcityhs2003reunion@gmail.com.

