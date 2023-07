Saratoga School in Morris is seeking bus drivers to get children to-and-from school each day, with a starting rate of $22-an-hour and free training.

Morris Elementary School District posted on its Facebook page Friday afternoon that this would be a great part-time job for retirees looking for supplemental income, and parents can bring children two-years-old and older on the bus with them.

Those interested can call either 815-216-1745 or 815-942-2128.