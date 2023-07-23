Pre-registration for Morris Lions Club Fall Classic open until Sept. 19

Pre-registration pricing is available for the Morris Lions Club Fall Classic until Tuesday, September 19. Swap spaces are $40 each with pre-registration pricing and $65 each if registered after this deadline.

This year’s event includes an orphan car and truck show from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, October 14. Registration for show car and trucks will be from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, October 15. Registration for this event costs $20 per vehicle with one passenger and $5 per additional passenger. Registration for both of these events is $20 per vehicle with one passenger and $5 per additional passenger. All vehicles must be driven into the show area. Parking will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will also include door prizes, food, a 50/50 drawing, music and commentary from 3D Sound, show shirts and dash plaques and a professional photographer.

For more information or to purchase raffle car tickets online, visit morrislionsclub.com.