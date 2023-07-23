July 23, 2023
Grundy County 4-H Fair returns to the fairgrounds July 29-31

Eyeing the world from his pen at the Grundy County Fairgrounds, a sheep in the annual County 4-H Club Fair awaits his turn in the show ring. (Herald file photo)

The Grundy County Fairgrounds will be home to the Grundy County 4-H Association’s annual fair next Saturday through Monday, starting at 9 a.m. and filling each day with events allowing the kids to perform and show off their projects.

It kicks off Saturday with an opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting, and from there heads to contest judging where the 4-H kids get to show their poultry, rabbits, swine, beef, sheep, horses, goats and more. The contests aren’t just limited to animals, either: 4-H has a diverse set of categories like flower arranging, robotics, 3D printing, eSports, woodworking and child development.

Sunday continues the judging and contests through the day before the Pork Chop Dinner, where the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and the Morris Police Department will compete for the Pig Trophy while raising money for the Grundy County 4-H Association.

A livestock auction will take place after, starting at 7 p.m. in the sheep-showing arena.

Contests resume Monday with a dog care, obedience and showmanship judging, a cat show, and Pizza in the Pavilion. There will also be a Best of 4-H presentation and a presentation of flags starting at 3 p.m.

Morris
