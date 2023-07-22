July 22, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Morris Theatre Guild to hold auditions for October production of “Misery”

By Shaw Local News Network
The Morris Theatre Guild has announced it will hold auditions from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023 for its upcoming production of “Misery”.

The Morris Theatre Guild has announced it will hold auditions from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023 for its upcoming production of “Misery”. (Graphic provided by the Morris Theatre Guild)

The Morris Theatre Guild has announced it will hold auditions from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 31 for its upcoming production of “Misery”.

The guild will be casting three actors to play the characters Annie Wilkes, Paul Sheldon and Buster.

Wilkes (stage age 35-60) is portrayed as a psychopath with a number of unnamed mental health disorders. Her personality is characterized by violent mod swings that alternate from sweet and charming to blind fury.

Sheldon (stage age 35-50) is a famous author and a bachelor with multiple failed marriages. He is the author of the Misery Chastain novel series, which takes place in Victorian-era England. He believes that these novels are little more than “dime-store romances” and isn’t particularly fond of them. In the latest installment, Misery’s Child, Misery has died giving birth to her first child, a development that Sheldon believes will free him from the character and allow him to pursue other writing ideas.

Buster (stage age 40-65) is the beloved town sheriff. Easygoing, likable, cheerful, folksy and a never-met-a-stranger type. But don’t let his laid-back demeanor fool you, Buster is a competent lawman with a keen intuition.

For more information, find the Morris Theatre Guild on Facebook or visit morristheatreguild.org.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois