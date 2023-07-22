Morris Theatre Guild to hold auditions for October production of “Misery”

The Morris Theatre Guild has announced it will hold auditions from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 31 for its upcoming production of “Misery”.

The guild will be casting three actors to play the characters Annie Wilkes, Paul Sheldon and Buster.

Wilkes (stage age 35-60) is portrayed as a psychopath with a number of unnamed mental health disorders. Her personality is characterized by violent mod swings that alternate from sweet and charming to blind fury.

Sheldon (stage age 35-50) is a famous author and a bachelor with multiple failed marriages. He is the author of the Misery Chastain novel series, which takes place in Victorian-era England. He believes that these novels are little more than “dime-store romances” and isn’t particularly fond of them. In the latest installment, Misery’s Child, Misery has died giving birth to her first child, a development that Sheldon believes will free him from the character and allow him to pursue other writing ideas.

Buster (stage age 40-65) is the beloved town sheriff. Easygoing, likable, cheerful, folksy and a never-met-a-stranger type. But don’t let his laid-back demeanor fool you, Buster is a competent lawman with a keen intuition.

For more information, find the Morris Theatre Guild on Facebook or visit morristheatreguild.org.