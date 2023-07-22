Mazon-native vocalist taking on new students in Morris

Mazon-native vocalist Rielly Sanders has opened a voice studio at the Morris Business and Technology Center, 1802 N. Division St., and she’s taking new students.

Sanders has experience with many different forms of singing and music, having started voice lessons herself when she was 7-years-old before she began competing in competitions in middle school. From there, she started performing first with the Illinois Country Music Association, then in theater in high school and then in a band after. She also spent time living and performing in Nashville.

“I started teaching voice in college to help pay for college and then I actually fell in love with working with kids,” Sanders said.

Sanders said the youngest she’s worked with was 4-years-old but students usually start around ages 6-8.

She has taught at over six different schools of music, three of which were in Nashville and she now teaches at Plainfield South High School during the day. She currently works as the school’s vocal coach and assistant choir director.

“A lot of people are hesitant to take voice lessons because they think, oh, I’m just a good singer naturally,” Sanders said. “But you have to start somewhere because natural talent is only about 30-40% of it. Half of it is building a technique.”

She said with her younger students, she likes to lay a good foundation to prevent future mistakes but most of her students will start around middle school age, since that’s where they start to take things more seriously.

Sanders said she used to get frustrated with voice lessons as a kid because teachers would always say ‘just do this’ without saying why without explaining how that technique is better for the voice.

“Each lesson with me, you have central focus,” Sanders said. “Like, ok, this week we’re going to work on vocal resonance and this week we’ll work on support. This week, we’ll learn how to shape our mouths with vowels. You’re actually learning something, not just singing.”

She also has her studio set up with a stage area so students can get a better idea of what it’s like to actually perform on stage, since those serious about singing as a profession will have to learn things like marketability and individual skill beyond just their voice.

“It’s always been my dream to open my own studio ever since I started teaching,” Sanders said. “I just never took the plunge but I’d always get approached. I’ve been living here for the past two years and I love the community, and I’m ready to help bring more music to the Morris area.”

Those interested in taking voice lessons can contact Sanders through email at riellysandersvocalstudio@gmail.com or by calling 815-735-8292.