Grundy County Sheriff’s Office to host Hunter Safety and Education class

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office will host a Hunter Safety and Education class from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, September 9 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, September 10. Attendees must attend both days and bring hearing and eye protection.
The class is a 10 hour instructor-led class with demonstrations on safety. The second day of class will end with a test to pass the course. The Illinois Hunter Education Program consists of a minimum of 10 hours of instruction. The educational material is based on a sixth-grade reading level. Any student under the age of 10 years must be accompanied by a parent or person over the age of 16.
The course will cover the basics of:
- Hunter responsibility and ethics
- Tree stand safety
- Firearms and ammunition
- Field safety
- First aid
- Bow hunting
- Muzzleloading
- Wildlife conservation and identification
- State regulations
To sign up for this class, call the Sheriff’s Office at 815-942-6645 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.