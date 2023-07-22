Grundy County Sheriff’s Office to host Hunter Safety and Education class

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office will host a Hunter Safety and Education class from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, September 9 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, September 10. Attendees must attend both days and bring hearing and eye protection.

The class is a 10 hour instructor-led class with demonstrations on safety. The second day of class will end with a test to pass the course. The Illinois Hunter Education Program consists of a minimum of 10 hours of instruction. The educational material is based on a sixth-grade reading level. Any student under the age of 10 years must be accompanied by a parent or person over the age of 16.

The course will cover the basics of:

Hunter responsibility and ethics

Tree stand safety

Firearms and ammunition

Field safety

First aid

Bow hunting

Muzzleloading

Wildlife conservation and identification

State regulations

To sign up for this class, call the Sheriff’s Office at 815-942-6645 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.