GAP Resource Day has over 100 families attend

The GAP Resource Day last Wednesday had over 100 families attend and over 40 vendors at the We Care Grundy County building, 530 Bedford Rd. in Morris.

The building fills with local non-profits and services on Resource days, showing those in need organizations like the Northern Illinois Food Bank, Grundy Area Action to Deliver Shelter (PADS), organizations that provide transportation, and other sorts of advocacy groups that help with anything from legal issues, navigating healthcare and literacy.

The next GAP Resource Day takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18.

GAP Resource Day is sponsored by Comcast, and Old National Bank and New Community Christian Church volunteered to help with the event. The Grundy County Health Department provided a hot dog lunch.