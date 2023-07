Cheryl Hryn Racing for Kids and Knights of the Innocent MC are teaming up to host Back to School At the Races night on Friday, Aug. 4, at the Grundy County Speedway, 8890 N. Route 47 in Morris.

The event includes a giveaway of backpacks filled with school supplies handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Admission for adults is $18 and $15 for seniors. Students ages 12-17 will cost $10, and children 11 and younger get in for free.